x
site logo

Snapchat Shares New Data on How Users are Looking to Celebrate Easter, Ramadan and Passover

Author

By

Published

March 24, 2021

With various celebrations coming up, Snapchat has today shared some new insight into how its users are planning to engage with these events, and how marketers can look to reach them with their campaigns.

As explained by Snap:

"Snapchatters are gearing up for a season of celebrating, with holidays and festivals like Easter, Ramadan, Passover, and Holi all on the horizon. One in two Snapchatters around the world plan to observe a holiday or festival this March and April, but many have had to get extra creative with their celebrations."

Indeed, with pandemic restrictions still limiting what people can do, Snapchat users have been forced to re-assess their regular holiday routines once again. But the pandemic may also have strengthened their resolve to uphold their traditions, with most looking to stay focused on the positive elements as a means of maintaining some level of normalcy and connection.

Snapchat March and April trends

But that will, as noted, mean a change in approach. So how are Snapchatters looking to change?

One way could be through increased gift-giving:

"Most Snapchatters plan to spend the same amount of money or more on holiday purchases this year. Specialty foods and drinks are a top purchase for Snapchatters, along with new outfits and gifts for friends or family."

Snapchat March and April trends

Many Snapchatters will also still be looking to catch up with friends and family, in whatever capacity they can. That's reflected in Snapchat's word association trends from 2020, which show that 'Zoom' and 'Virtual' were two key terms used in connection to the various events.

Snapchat March and April trends

Given this, Snapchat could be a key platform for such, with Snap usage seeing a rise in 2020: 

"Easter Weekend in the US and Europe also saw a significant increase in Lens usage in 2020. In the US, an average of 31.5M Snapchatters used Lenses daily during Easter Weekend, an 18% increase compared to the yearly average."

That, also, could present a brand and marketing opportunity.

And while it will be hard for many to physically catch up with family, that too remains a key focus.

Snapchat March and April trends

Based on these trends, various brands can likely see opportunity to showcase their relevant products to Snapchat users, and that could open up new avenues for branding and promotion through the app.

If you don't have your seasonal campaigns in place yet, these insights could help shape your thinking, and maximize performance in the period.

You can read Snapchat's full March and April holiday rundown here.

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Content Marketing Digital Strategy Social Marketing

Editors' pick

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Hootsuite on March 15, 2021

    Hootsuite's Social Media Image Size Guide for 2021 [Infographic]

    Ensuring you're using the right image dimensions can play a key role in optimal presentation on social apps.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • March 14, 2021

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    Industry Dive publications named finalists for Website of the Year; 14 Azbee Awards
    Press Release from
    Industry Dive
    Instars Launches New Influencers Program With Token Grants
    Press Release from Instars
    Facebook and The Recycling Partnership Launch Free Digital Tool, Online Community to Boost E...
    Press Release from The Recycling Partnership
    Evocalize Included in Facebook’s Top Provider Initiative for Real Estate
    Press Release from
    Evocalize
    View all | Post a press release
    Read next
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Hootsuite on March 15, 2021

    Hootsuite's Social Media Image Size Guide for 2021 [Infographic]

    Ensuring you're using the right image dimensions can play a key role in optimal presentation on social apps.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • March 14, 2021
    • Latest in Content Marketing
  • Snapchat Shares New Data on How Users are Looking to Celebrate Easter, Ramadan and Passover
    By Andrew Hutchinson • March 24, 2021
  • Facebook Shares 'Social Skills' Business Tips in New Video Series
    By Andrew Hutchinson • March 24, 2021
  • Instagram Announces That Stories Drafts are Coming Soon
    By Andrew Hutchinson • March 23, 2021
    • © 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.