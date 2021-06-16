Snapchat Shares New Insights into How Users Celebrate Pride Month, and What They Expect from Brands

With Pride Month now well underway, Snapchat has published a new report which looks at how its users are looking to engage around Pride, but also what they expect, and would like to see from brands around the same.

The insights are based on a survey of around 5,000 Snapchat users across the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Norway, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Australia. That's a wide breadth of varied regions, which provides some good insight into the general mood among the broader Snapchat user community.

Here's what the data shows.

First off, Snapchat says that its users are increasingly looking to celebrate Pride month, and facilitate inclusivity more generally.

"3 out of 4 Snapchatters use the word “inclusive” to describe themselves and their friends, and 9 out of 10 use the word “kind".

Snapchat notes that 'inclusivity' in this respect also extends to all aspects, including the causes that people care about, the music they love, and the content they create and share online, etc. And as you can see in the above listing, they're also keen to engage with brands that reflect similar values and approaches, which is an important consideration in framing your stance within the app.

"Nearly half of Snapchatters agree that all brands should reflect representation and inclusion - but while Snapchatters want to see brands support diversity and inclusion, it’s important to them that these initiatives are meaningful and authentic."

In other words, you can't just add a rainbow filter to your profile image and expect to reap the benefits - Snapchat users are looking for brands that make a real stand, and look to enact real change or impact through their business presence and/or process.

"Over half of Snapchatters do research to tell if a brand cares about inclusion. In addition to checking to see if a brand has diverse and inclusive content, nearly 1 in 3 Snapchatters will read a brand’s mission statement and values. Likewise, many Snapchatters will look at the brand’s leadership to ensure the brand’s values are represented at an organizational level."

This is an increasingly important consideration for businesses, as younger consumers, who are far more tech-savvy, and have a heightened awareness of various societal impacts, are looking to get an understanding of not only what your brand does, and the products that it sells, but also, what it stands for, whether it takes action based on its public commitments and statements, and how it does so, in various ways.

The same as been reflected in various studies - Gen Z consumers are more attuned to social causes, and more wary of PR pitches, as opposed to actual impact. As such, it's important for brands looking to appeal to younger consumer groups to actually make clear statements about their standing on social issues, and how they're actually looking to help. That can have big impacts on brand perception, and ultimately, shopping behaviors.

"64% of Snapchatters around the world said they’re interested in supporting brands that celebrate inclusion and diversity. In addition, 35% said they are more likely to purchase products and services from brands they consider inclusive."

Further than this, brands can also enact change themselves, by using their platforms to promote relevant causes.

"More than a quarter of Snapchatters said they would take action on a social issue, including doing further research, making a donation, or participating in an event if prompted by a brand."

So it's not just boosting your own brand appeal by communicating on relevant issues, but you can also look to help raise awareness of relevant causes with your followers.

These are important considerations to keep in mind - because younger audiences are certainly factoring such into their thinking, and where they spend their dollars.

You can read Snap's full report here.