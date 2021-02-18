Snapchat Shares New Insights into Gen Z Consumption and Engagement Trends

Looking to get a better understanding of Gen Z, and the role that Snapchat might play in your marketing and outreach efforts?

Today, Snapchat has published a new, 60-page 'Snapchat Generation' report, which incorporates responses from over 27,000 daily Snapchat users, from various regions, and provides a range of insights into the evolving behaviors and habits of this younger audience.

There's a heap of information included in the full report, which you can download here, while there are also regional variants for selected markets.

Here's a look at some of the key, general findings from the results.

First off, Snapchat notes that the next generation is significantly more likely to communicate with images over text.

That points to the rising popularity of the Stories format, and even TikTok - rather than communicating via traditional means, younger users are increasingly engaging via visual mediums to better communicate context and nuance. Capturing a video will express a reaction or response far better than words, and emojis too can convey more meaning in fewer characters. This is a key note for brands looking to connect with this cohort.

The results also show that younger users feel more empowered to influence change via digital connectivity.

While they're also looking to use their influence to encourage more responsible corporate behavior.

This is a point that's been reiterated in various Gen Z studies - younger consumers are increasingly aware of social issues, and are looking to brands that express their stance on such.

Snapchat also notes that Snapchat users generally have higher discretionary spending capacity than non Snapchat users.

Which has always been the case - Snapchat has always been popular with higher income audiences, for whatever reason.

Unsurprisingly, Snapchatters are also increasingly looking to engage with new technology, like AR, within their shopping experiences.

AR is slowly gaining momentum, and becoming a bigger consideration. Worth also noting that 59 million Snapchat users engaged with AR tools in the app over Super Bowl weekend recently, with several big-name brands launching AR-linked campaigns.

Worth considering in your approach.

There's a lot more in the full report, which is accessible here, and if you're looking to connect with younger consumers, it's definitely worth a read.