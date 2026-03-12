Snapchat to host AR exhibition at SXSW with Jonathan Yeo

Listen to the article 3 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

Snapchat announced a new AR art exhibition, in partnership with contemporary portrait artist Jonathan Yeo, which will showcase the potential of AR for creation, as well as Snapchat’s coming AR Specs device.

As explained by Snap: “Following its acclaimed world premiere, 'Spectacular: The Art of Jonathan Yeo in Augmented Reality' makes its U.S. debut at SXSW from March 15th-17th, 2026. By blending Yeo’s distinctive portraiture style with Snap’s cutting-edge technology, the exhibit transforms a selection of his royal, celebrity, and self-portraits into living, responsive installations that invite guests to see beyond the frame.”

Visitors will wear a pair of Snap’s AR Specs as they view a selection of Yeo’s artworks, which have been transformed into interactive AR installations that people can engage with.

The exhibit will provide an opportunity for Snapchat to showcase its AR Specs ahead of their planned public release later this year. Snapchat is hoping to get ahead of the competition in the space by releasing its AR glasses before Meta’s coming AR-enabled Aria AR glasses, for which Meta is still eyeing a 2027 retail launch.

As such, this art exhibition could provide a valuable promotional opportunity for the AR Specs, demonstrating the power of the glasses to deliver next-level experiences, which could help to hook in future customers.

Though Snapchat is still facing an uphill battle in maintaining relevance against rising competition in the space.

Along with Meta, Apple is also exploring its next-gen AR glasses, which, according to Omdia, have been tentatively scheduled for release in 2028. Both Meta and Apple have far more financial resources and technical capacity to put behind their AR devices than Snap, which could mean that Snapchat’s variation, while designed for specific niches, will be behind the competition from the moment it’s launched.

Technical reviews on early specs for each AR device suggest that Snap’s AR Specs will have a shorter battery life, fewer cameras and a more limited field of vision than Meta’s Aria or Apple’s current Vision Pro.

Of course, these are early notes, and we don’t have full insight into exactly what each device will look like at launch. But it does seem like Snapchat will have its work cut out for it in generating significant interest for its AR device.

Maybe, then, art exhibitions could play a key role in sparking buzz, while also potentially getting artists interested in working with Snap on similar activations.

Snapchat has used this approach in the past, working with artists including Jeffrey Koons, Damien Hirst and KAWS on various AR art activations. That could help Snapchat boost its cool factor with in-the-know influencers, which could be another angle to take to promote AR Specs use.

It’ll be an interesting one to watch either way, as will the evolution of wearable AR as a connective consideration.