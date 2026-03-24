Snapchatters created almost 2 trillion Snaps in 2025

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Not sure that this is news, or merely a new framing of its performance. But today, Snapchat shared that throughout 2025, Snapchatters created nearly 2 trillion Snaps.

As per Snapchat: “Every day, millions of people come to Snapchat to connect with friends and family in ways that feel real, spontaneous, and personal. In 2025, that connection happened at an incredible scale: Snapchatters created nearly 2 trillion Snaps.”

Snapchat said this equates to 38.5 billion Snaps per week, 5.5 billion Snaps per day and 3.8 million Snaps per minute.

Which, for sure, sounds like a lot, though it is interesting to consider these figures within the broader context of Snapchat’s user growth and performance, as well as with regards to the challenges the platform is experiencing in terms of new user growth.

Indeed, over the past two years, Snapchat’s growth has basically been flat in its two key markets, North America and Europe.

Snapchat is seeing growth in its “Rest of World” category, with a higher take-up in India specifically. But in terms of overall user growth, Snapchat actually declined overall in Q4 2026.

That’s not all Snap’s fault. The app was banned in Russia in early December as part of the government’s push to get more people using its own social media app. Meanwhile, Snap also lost another cluster of users in Australia due to the government’s new under-16 social media restrictions.

So it’s not all on Snapchat that its growth is stalling, but it is worth noting within the broader context of Snap’s announcement of 2 trillion Snaps, which the platform also shared without comparison to previous years.

That means it’s hard to know if 2 trillion Snaps is a significant milestone or not. However, Snapchat’s overall user growth is in decline.

So while it is a valid note to highlight the platform’s usage, and it certainly sounds like a massive number, it’s worth considering that Snapchat is struggling to maintain momentum, and may have plateaued in key markets.

But still, Snapchat’s framing this as a positive.“Whether it’s a single Snap sent to a best friend or a Streak that’s lasted for years, these small interactions add up to something much bigger: a service where trillions of Snaps help people feel seen, connected, and understood,” the company said.

Essentially, it feels more like PR spin than an actual achievement, but it’s an interesting data point nevertheless.