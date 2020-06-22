Social Media Image and Video Sizes Cheat Sheet 2020 [Infographic]

With social media feeds getting ever more crowded, winning attention for your business also becomes ever more difficult.

In amongst the thousands of posts, updates and Stories vying for consumer attention each day, you need to somehow make your messages stand out, and a key element in this will be your visuals, which can grab people as they scroll and get them to stop and take notice.

But in order to maximize the potential of thumb-stopping visuals, you need to be using the right presentation formats for each platform. The best header image in the world won't matter if it looks pixelated and unprofessional. As such, you need to ensure that when you do create visual content, you're doing so with the right information about what each platform requires, in terms of dimensions and formats, within each specific element.

To help with this, the team from squarelovin have put together an updated listing of all the key visual dimension data for each of the major social platforms.

It's worth keeping this chart handy, and ensuring that you cross-check your uploaded images - and to also check your visuals on mobile and desktop, and in viewer mode where possible, to ensure that your images and videos look their best.

Check out the full infographic below.