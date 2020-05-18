x
site logo

Social Media Image Size Guide 2020 [Infographic]

Author

By

Published

May 18, 2020

Are you using the right-sized images for your social media profiles?

Using images which don't meet the requirements of each platform can impact your brand perception, with pixelated and low quality visuals making you look unprofessional or not up to date. 

And with more people searching online amid the COVID-19 lockdowns, now could be a good time to check up on your presentation and make sure you're in the clear - and this overview from the team at Constant Contact could help.

In the below infographic, you can see the key image requirements for all the major platforms - worth noting in your approach. 

Social media image size overview

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Content Marketing Digital Strategy Social Marketing
© 2020 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.