Social media is the leading source of news, per Reuters

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Reuters Institute published its 2026 Digital News Report, which looks at the state of the current information ecosystem and how people are getting their news.

Based on survey data from more than 85,000 respondents across 48 regions, the annual Reuters Institute report provides a snapshot of modern news consumption, as well as the key factors that influence opinions.

Unsurprisingly, social media is now the key driving force, with more people saying that social platforms are their most-used news source daily.

As shown in this graph, social platforms now lead TV and news websites in overall news distribution, with more people relying on discovery within social apps over other digital input options for their informational intake.

Which also means that social media users could have more influence over the perception of news stories.

Indeed, in another section of the report, the data showed that online creators are rising as key news sources in many regions.

The challenge here is that social platforms are guided by algorithms, which can be manipulated by platform owners. Meanwhile, online creators are often motivated by engagement, or outside sponsorship, as opposed to accuracy.

That could play a role in advancing the spread of misinformation online, or at the least, a re-angling of certain topics based on what generates the most audience interest, as opposed to sticking to the facts.

The report also showed that all age groups have reported an increased reliance on social apps for news content, as opposed to other online information sources.

In terms of specific platforms, TikTok and Instagram are rising in their overall influence as X declines in news usage.

Changes at X have fragmented its audience, with Threads now gaining traction as an alternative. That shift, which was sparked by Elon Musk’s purchase of X, seems to have reduced X’s value as a key news platform.

Artificial intelligence chatbots are also on the rise as news sources.

Given the rate of AI hallucinations and factually incorrect responses, that could be a concern, with more people now taking what AI bots tell them as truth, without verifying that information with outside sources.

Overall, the 2026 Reuters Digital News Report highlights the key trends across most aspects of media consumption, as well as the factors that influence opinions.

The concentration of social media on this front seems like a vulnerability in terms of broader information flow and accuracy. This is especially concerning given that platforms and platform influencers are motivated to boost engagement at all costs.