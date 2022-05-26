Social Media Managers Can Now Post to TikTok from Their Favorite Social Media Management Tools

Social media managers, rejoice – today, TikTok has added a new set of social media management platforms to its Marketing Partners Program, which will enable you to organize, schedule and yes, publish content to TikTok from your platform of choice.

As explained by TikTok:

“Today, we are excited to introduce the TikTok Marketing Partners Program's inaugural group of badged partners in the Content Marketing specialty. These eight industry leaders - Brandwatch, Dash Hudson, Emplifi, Hootsuite, Khoros, Later, Sprinklr, and Sprout Social - have built innovative solutions that make it easier for brands to publish, manage, and track their content on TikTok, all within the content management tools that brands already use and love. We are excited to connect brands with these trusted partners who can help them lean into and level up their TikTok-first content strategies.”

That will make it much easier to plan and post your TikTok updates, while also simplifying the repurposing process, so you can re-share your video assets across each platform.

If you want to go that route. The key to success on TikTok is creating content that aligns with organic usage of the app, because straight-up promotions will get skipped and ignored, as opposed to more natural looking clips that fit into people’s ‘For You’ feed.

Still, it could make it easier in reverse too, enabling you to share your TikTok clips to other platforms, while at the least, it will enable you to map out your scheduled content across all networks, helping to ensure you remain consistent and active in each app.

And that’s not all - through this new integration, brands using these approved TikTok partners will be able to:

Manage - Organize, schedule and publish content on TikTok; streamline content collaboration, scale publishing activity and manage cross-platform content

Understand - Track profile and video metrics in real time, compare to other platforms and benchmark performance; optimize strategies; better understand audiences and engagement

Respond - With Content Marketing partners, you can track conversations happening in the comments section, delegate and respond, understand the community's engagement style with your brand, and maintain a consistent response cadence to stay engaged with the TikTok community.

It could provide a big boost to your TikTok marketing efforts – and with the app on track to reach 1.5 billion users in 2022, which would make it the second most used social media app in the world, many brands are now working to establish a TikTok strategy, in alignment with the latest trends.

These new integrations will provide insight and oversight, in order to optimize your TikTok approach, which could make it much easier to scale your current content efforts to include TikTok clips.

It’s a big update, and no doubt many social media managers will be excitedly looking to add TikTok into their dashboard, with the option now being rolled out in your account settings (here’s how it looks on Hootsuite).

It could take some getting used to, but now, TikTok will be a much more central part of many brands’ social media strategies.

You can read more about TikTok’s Marketing Partner Program here.