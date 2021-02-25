Social Media Size Guide Update 2021 [Infographic]

In the high-speed social media world, the average user's attention span is now shorter than that of a goldfish.

A catchy visual can make all the difference in grabbing the attention of quick-scrolling followers. Visual content continues to be a key driver of engagement on all social networks - social media posts with visuals generate 94% more views, and 200% more shares when compared to pure text posts. Even more, tweets with GIFs can get up to 55% more likes than regular tweets.

The need for visual content will only increase in 2021. Twitter Fleets and Instagram Reels will boost the popularity of short video clips, while they also present new options for businesses and brands to utilize more creativity in their storytelling. Pinterest also continues to add new visual features for presenting content and products, with video pins, story pins, Collections, etc.

If you're not doing so already, it's time to put more focus on visuals within your social media approach.

The Social Media Guide For Best Image Sizes below provides you with an updated overview of the key visual requirements for all of the major social media platforms, so you can start optimizing your images right away.

Hopefully, it helps in your strategic planning in the year ahead.