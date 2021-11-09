Study of 137k Facebook and Instagram Ads Reveals Performance Benchmarks and Trends [Infographic]

Instagram is seemingly the more popular app, but Facebook has more users - so which of Meta's big social platforms gives you the most bang for your ad bucks?

The team from Socialinsider recently analyzed over 137k Facebook and Instagram ad campaigns to find out, and while there are many variables that influence the results of campaigns, the data here may provide some general indicators for your approach.

Among the key findings:

Facebook feed placement is best for driving ad traffic

Instagram Stories ads see the highest CTR

Brands have invested 8.69% more in Instagram ads in 2021 compared to 2020

The full report, which you can read here, covers a range of additional elements and considerations, but the topline results are summarized in the infographic below.