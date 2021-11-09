x
site logo

Study of 137k Facebook and Instagram Ads Reveals Performance Benchmarks and Trends [Infographic]

Published Nov. 9, 2021
By
Co-founder

Instagram is seemingly the more popular app, but Facebook has more users - so which of Meta's big social platforms gives you the most bang for your ad bucks?

The team from Socialinsider recently analyzed over 137k Facebook and Instagram ad campaigns to find out, and while there are many variables that influence the results of campaigns, the data here may provide some general indicators for your approach.

Among the key findings:

  • Facebook feed placement is best for driving ad traffic
  • Instagram Stories ads see the highest CTR
  • Brands have invested 8.69% more in Instagram ads in 2021 compared to 2020

The full report, which you can read here, covers a range of additional elements and considerations, but the topline results are summarized in the infographic below.

Follow on Twitter

Editors' pick

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
trendHERO has released The State of Influencer Marketing in Instagram 2021 for USA report
From trendHERO
November 08, 2021
Locowise Publishes Report: The Role of Social Media Experts in 2021
From Locowise
November 08, 2021

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Get started

Read next
Latest in Digital Strategy
© 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.