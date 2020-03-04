Survey Highlights Significant SEO Knowledge Gaps Among Business Owners [Infographic]

It's 2020. Most business owners have a reasonable understanding of how Google chooses which websites to display in search results by now. Right?

Well, kind of - according to a survey conducted by Fractl in the second half of 2019, which incorporated responses from over 900 Americans, with 394 of them being business owners, there are still some knowledge gaps of note, which highlights some potential flaws in digital marketing approaches.

Specifically, Fractl found that:

Nearly a quarter of business owners surveyed were either vaguely or not at all familiar with SEO

59% of respondents felt confident that they understood what 'organic search' means

Only 23.7% of respondents knew what SERP stands for

The responses show that there are still some significant knowledge gaps, which could be holding businesses back, and influencing user search behaviors.

You can check out the full results from Fractl's survey in the graphic below.