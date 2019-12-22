Survey: Social Media Platform and Content Plans for 2020

While it's difficult to predict the future direction of the various social media platforms, it can be interesting to note what strategies marketers are actually planning to implement, which, in large part, will reflect where they see things headed, based on their real-world experiences.

So where will marketers be spending more of their social media time and money in 2020?

In a recent poll series, we asked members of the SMT community this exact question. Over 1000 people responded, letting us know where they plan to focus their marketing time and energy in 2020.

Here's what they said:

Which social media platforms will marketers spend most of their time in 2020?

Although we only included four major platforms in this survey, our poll shows that Instagram will be the main focus of most marketing strategies in the coming year, with Facebook coming in a close second.

Other social platforms — such as Pinterest, Youtube, Snapchat and TikTok ​— were not included, so its more of a general overview in this respect. That's not to say that these other platforms won't play a major role for some businesses, but to keep the poll focus more general, we only included the major players here.

Knowing that many marketers are planning to spend most of their time and money on Instagram next year likely indicates a few things:

Instagram has proven to be a successful platform for marketers to build their brand and reach other marketing and sales goals Ads and marketing content on Instagram will only increase in 2020 Competition will be higher on Instagram Conversely, competition may be less of a struggle on other platforms

If you plan to market on Instagram in 2020, whether through ads or organic content, make sure that you spend the time to create something truly impactful. You don't want to slack on creative content here, or you'll likely lose out to the competition.

What type of content will marketers use in 2020 to meet their goals?

We all have unique marketing goals that determine the types of content we choose to create. What we were most curious about here is whether any of these content types could end up dominating the social media landscape in 2020.

Our poll results show that social ads and in-house (organic) content to be the main focus for the majority of marketers, but other forms of content (such as influencer posts and UGC) will be almost as important. No form of content came out as a clear winner as such.

If we combine social ads and influencer posts into a group of "paid content" vs UGC, and in-house content as "organic content," the results at split 50/50. Both forms of advertising will be used heavily in the coming year; neither type of content will dominate marketing strategies.

As the year comes to a close, it's worth using this quieter time to reflect on what older strategies you'll bring into the new decade, and what newer ones it may be time to implement.