Tech and Tools to Help You Transition to Remote Work [Infographic]

As COVID-19 lockdowns take effect across the globe, a record number of people are now working from home, and adapting to a new work-life process, which can have both benefits and downfalls. Add to this the fact that the kids are now home too, due to school closures, and it can be difficult to get on track - but it's worth considering that this may well be the way of the future.

Maybe, we'll all soon be working from home anyway, and this system you're now testing will eventually become the new normal for your workplace.

There are significant reasons why that could be the case. Various studies have shown that remote work options improve productivity, and morale, while also seeing employees take fewer sick days and other absences. There are environmental benefits too - less cars on the road means less pollution, while getting people out of major population centers reduces traffic congestion and damage through wear and tear.

There are negative impacts to be aware of, however. Remote employees can feel isolated and disconnected, and out of the loop on key discussions, which can increase anxiety. These are impacts which need to be factored in, but right now, we're in the biggest, real-time experiment of such, which could provide more pointers on the best way forward.

