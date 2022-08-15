 Skip to main content
site logo

The Best Times to Post on Social Media in 2022 [Infographic]

Published Aug. 15, 2022
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Before we look into this data from CoSchedule, a quick disclaimer.

Yes, the best time to post is relative to your unique audience, so it may well be that none of this data is specifically useful to you in your planning. If you know your audience, and when they’re most active, that’s more specifically applicable to your brand, as opposed to generalized overviews like this.

No, this info is not prescriptive. Reports like this are not designed to establish definitive rules, as such, and the days and times here are not intended as absolute guide markers for your strategy. Instead, they provide some additional insight into when people are currently active in each app, which could assist in your planning, if you were looking to experiment, as another way to potentially maximize your efforts.

With these notes in mind, the team from CoSchedule recently released their analysis of the best times to post to each social media app, based on insights from more than 37 million posts, from more than 30,000 organizations.

The study looked at when these organizations are seeing the most engagement with their posts (i.e. Likes, comments, shares), and from this, CoSchedule has come up with an overview of the best times and days to post to each platform.

That could provide some helpful pointers for your planning – or at the least, some food for thought for your experiments.

You can read CoSchedule’s full overview here, or check out the infographic summary below.

Best times to post 2022

Editors' pick

  • Elon Musk
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Daniel Oberhaus/Wikimedia Commons on April 18, 2022
    Tracker

    The Complete Elon Musk–Twitter Saga

    For months, we’ve all been waiting to hear the verdict on Elon Musk’s $44 billion deal with Twitter. Now, as Musk seeks to terminate this deal, we must wait on the courts to decide the fate of this contract.

    By Emma Wiltshire and Andrew Hutchinson • July 11, 2022

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Share your announcement

Read next
  • Elon Musk
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Daniel Oberhaus/Wikimedia Commons on April 18, 2022
    Tracker

    The Complete Elon Musk–Twitter Saga

    For months, we’ve all been waiting to hear the verdict on Elon Musk’s $44 billion deal with Twitter. Now, as Musk seeks to terminate this deal, we must wait on the courts to decide the fate of this contract.

    By Emma Wiltshire and Andrew Hutchinson • July 11, 2022
Latest in Content Marketing
© 2022 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell