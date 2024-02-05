The Buyer’s Journey: How To Reach Your Audience at Every Stage [Infographic]

Are you producing content to address every stage of the buyer’s journey?

Ensuring that you’re providing the answers that your potential customers are seeking is key to maximizing your opportunities, and within that, you do need to consider the various stages, and how your communications are meeting them, or not.

Segmentation is also important, in getting the right message to the right users at each point, and the more you understand, and can cater to each, the better your performance will be.

To provide some more insight on this, the team from Giraffe Social Media recently published this new infographic of the buyer’s journey, and what types of material people are seeking at each stage.