 Skip to main content
site logo

Snapchat Announces New Features for Snapchat+, Including Custom Story Expiry Options

Published Oct. 20, 2022
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Snapchat’s adding some new elements to its Snapchat+ subscription package, which offers a range of add-on elements in the app for the low, low price of $US3.99 per month.

None of which are major, functional changes – but even so, Snap says that over a million people have already signed up to its subscription offering, and these new elements will sweeten the Snapchat+ deal even more, with some interesting additional features.

First off, Snapchat’s adding Custom Story Expiration for S+ subscribers, which will enable S+ users to set Snaps on their story to expire after one hour or up to one week.

Snapchat Pus additions

The option was spotted in testing earlier this month, and it could be an interesting enhancement for your Snap engagement process.

Snapchat’s also adding custom notification sounds, with S+ subscribers able to set different tones for different friends, so that they can tell who Snapped them without looking at their phone.

Snapchat Pus additions

There are also new color border options in the app:

Snapchat Pus additions

As well as three new, exclusive, Halloween Bitmoji backgrounds

Snapchat Pus additions

In addition to these new updates, Snapchat’s also enabling Snapchatters to purchase a Snapchat+ subscription for others in the app, in the lead-up to Christmas.

Snapchat+ is a perfect stocking stuffer for the budding digital creator or selfie-loving friend in your life - and, with frequent new feature drops, Snapchat+ is really a gift that keeps on giving.

So, now you can also bring people into the Snapchat+ fold. One of us, one of us.

The full Snapchat+ package, which also includes variable app icons, badges and additional data insights, is an interesting offering for Snapchat super users, and like Twitter Blue, there are some interesting features there, and these new elements do enhance the overall offering. But again, they’re not ‘game-changers’, as such. There are no major, functional upgrades on offer or entirely new tools and features.

But a million users can’t be wrong, and if you or someone you know is an avid Snapchat user, it could be worth signing up, as Snap continues to add new features to its subscription tier.

You can learn more about Snapchat+ here.

UPDATE: In its Q3 earnings update, Snapchat reported that Snapchat+ now has over 1.5 million paying subscribers.

Filed Under: Social Media Updates

Editors' pick

  • Elon Musk
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Daniel Oberhaus/Wikimedia Commons on April 18, 2022
    Tracker

    The Complete Elon Musk–Twitter Saga

    For months, we’ve all been waiting to hear the verdict on Elon Musk’s $44 billion deal with Twitter. Now, as Musk seeks to terminate this deal, we must wait on the courts to decide the fate of this contract.

    By Emma Wiltshire and Andrew Hutchinson • July 11, 2022

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Three-Quarters of In-House Creative Teams Have Restructured, Survey Finds
From Lytho
October 20, 2022
PRNEWS Announces 2022 Winners of Coveted Platinum Awards
From PRNEWS
October 14, 2022

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Get started

Read next
  • Elon Musk
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Daniel Oberhaus/Wikimedia Commons on April 18, 2022
    Tracker

    The Complete Elon Musk–Twitter Saga

    For months, we’ve all been waiting to hear the verdict on Elon Musk’s $44 billion deal with Twitter. Now, as Musk seeks to terminate this deal, we must wait on the courts to decide the fate of this contract.

    By Emma Wiltshire and Andrew Hutchinson • July 11, 2022
Latest in Social Media Updates
© 2022 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell