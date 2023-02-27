The Do’s and Don’ts of AI-Generated Content [Infographic]

Will ChatGPT be the solution to all of your content needs?

The arrival of generative AI, which can create credible blog posts in seconds, has many licking their lips at the prospect of ranking better on Google, with far less effort.

But there are various concerns that you need to keep in mind, and Google has outlined some specific rules around AI content use, which could influence your approach.

The team from Tailwind have compiled these notes from Google on how to use AI content, and what you need to avoid in your process.

The bottom line is that while it is possible to use AI-generated material, you need to be careful, and you need to be double-checking the outputs in line with your own expertize.

You also can’t overlook traditional SEO factors – check out the full listing below.