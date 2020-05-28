The Future of Video and Event Engagement Post COVID-19 [Infographic]

While the COVID-19 pandemic is still causing major disruption, along with untold human impacts, some regions are now looking towards the future, and how things will be different once we're able to engage as normal once again.

Will digital video consumption continue to rise? Will people readily head back to major events and gatherings? How will that impact your marketing and outreach strategies moving forward?

To get a better sense of the community feel around some of these considerations, the team from Perksy recently teamed up with Berlin Cameron to conduct a survey of over 1,000 consumers in regards to their current and likely future entertainment habits.

The survey is part of a series of webinars that Perksy and Berlin Cameron are running to discuss changing consumer values due to COVID-19. You can find more info on the webinar series here, or check out the infographic below for the results of their initial research.