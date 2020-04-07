The Impact of COVID-19 on Search Trends and SEO [Infographic]

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted every industry and business in some form, ranging from complete shutdowns to massive increases in buying in certain sectors.

It's difficult to grasp the full implications of the global action to restrict the spread of the virus - everywhere you look there's another impact, and day-by-day, those changes compound and become larger economic considerations for the long term.

And definitely, COVID-19 will have long-term impacts. While, theoretically, we may be able to get back to some level of normal life within months, the businesses that have been forced to close, or are struggling through, will take time to come back, if they ever do. Concurrently, online shopping is also on the rise, highlighting the convenience and ease of use of such to many more people, which could lead to a major consumer shift.

Given the various implications and angles, it's interesting to take a look at what's happening from an SEO perspective - what's rising and falling in interest, and what does that mean for broader consumer behavior?

The team from PageTraffic have put together this infographic listing of some of the key search trends of note - which could help you in your strategic planning and process.