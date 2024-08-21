 Skip to main content
The Impact of Social Media Purchases [Infographic]

Published Aug. 21, 2024
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Have you ever bought something based on a social media ad that you didn’t need, or really even want?

Evidently, this is fairly common, based on a recent survey conducted by WalletHub, which found that 74% of respondents have indeed bought something from social media that they didn’t need, and 63% regretted the purchase.

I mean, a portion of that also relates to scams (18%), which are still rife in most social apps. You see an ad for a product, the website looks legit, but a week later you realize that the order still hasn’t been processed.

It can be risky, and that’s part of the reason why social commerce has never caught on, in Western nations at least. Though it is interesting to note the rate of social media related purchase regret, and to consider what that means for the overall consumer experience.

Check out the infographic below (created by Visual Capitalist) for more insights based on WalletHub’s survey.

Social media purchase infographic

