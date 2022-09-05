 Skip to main content
The Key Social Platform Metrics to Track [Infographic]

Published Sept. 5, 2022
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Are you tracking the right social platform metrics for your business goals?

This will help to get you on the right track – the team from SEMRush recently put together an overview of the most important metrics that you should be tracking across each of the major social networks, in order to keep you focused on the right growth goals in your efforts.

Of course, these are also relative to your business aims. An eCommerce brand is going to be far more interested in link clicks than they are Likes, for example. But the listing will give you a better idea of what each platform offers in its analytics, and which you should be considering.

SEMRush has also provided a more in-depth overview of each, and why you want to track them, here.

Social media platform metrics

Latest in Digital Strategy
