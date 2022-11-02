The Psychology of Color in Marketing [Infographic]

Your brand, and how it's utilized in your marketing, must be done in a careful and thoughtful manner, and the colors that you use to represent your brand and products are very much a part of this consideration. Different colors trigger different psychological responses, and smart use of color can have a big impact on perception, and can even drive action from your audience.

To glean more insight into the impact of different colors in your marketing efforts, the team from LuxurySoCalRealty have put together this infographic, which looks at the various ways in which color can and should be used in marketing.

The infographic looks at the following elements:

The power of color in marketing

What color does to the human brain

How color can make or break your marketing efforts

Colors that can maximize your marketing value

Check out the full infographic below.