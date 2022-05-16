 Skip to main content
The Social Media Manager Role is Evolving, as New Marketing Practices Take Shape [Infographic]

Published May 16, 2022
By
Co-founder

Do you want to pursue a career in social media marketing? Are you looking to hire a social media manager to upscale your business' marketing growth?

Regardless of your goal, you need to understand what it truly takes to be an exceptional social media manager.

The social media manager role, in basic terms, entails daily management of social media channels. But the task has also spread to other key marketing elements - despite being a relatively new profession, social media managers have evolved, along with the development of tech and marketing industries.

In order to glean more insight into what the modern social media marketer role looks like, the team from Socialinsider recently published a new report on the topic, which includes both statistical data and critical insights from industry experts.

Based on a survey of more than 300 marketers, the report looks at what’s changed, what’s coming, and how social media marketers are adapting to a new process of outreach and connection, on a range of fronts.

You can read SocialInsider’s full report here, or take a look at the infographic summary below.

This is an infographic showing details about the social media manager role.

– Adina Jipa @

