The State of SEO in 2021 [Infographic]

Published April 17, 2021
Whether mobile or desktop, global or local, Google is widely used by consumers. The search giant is the top referrer on the web, and search remains a reliable marketing channel for growing a business. Indeed, search overshadows the reach brands are able to get on social media platforms, by a significant margin. 

If you're still not convinced about the value of investing in an SEO strategy for your business website, then the stats in the infographic below, designed by Graphic Rhythm and compiled by Elite Content Marketer, should do the trick. And even if you’re already working on improving the presence of your site in SERPs, it's worth integrating the learnings from these SEO statistics into your strategy.

The infographic explores the following key elements: 

  • What the search engine landscape looks like in 2021, and why investing time in SEO is worthwhile for brands (hint: The majority of online experiences begin with a search engine)
  • Key search trends that dominated 2020
  • The importance of backlinks, and why the first page of Google is termed as prime real estate for brands

Check out the full graphic below.

seo stats 2021 infographic

