An Overview of the Modern TV Viewing Landscape [Infographic]

TV viewing behaviors are changing, with the rise of video-on-demand (VOD) streaming services giving users cheaper, more comprehensive options to choose from, driving more away from traditional broadcast channels.

And among the key beneficiaries of this has been social media networks, with the integration of video content enabling platforms to use their expansive knowledge of user interests, based on in-app activities, to boost video consumption and time spent.

And as you can see in this overview from Visual Capitalist, that’s helped YouTube take the biggest share in the streaming market. That’s why TikTok, Meta, X, and others have all explored ways to tap into the streaming shift, with variable results, because if they can get it right, they can capture the attention of the next generation of consumers, and the related ad spend that will come with it.

Which is also why YouTube should be a key consideration for your promotions. The platform now offers traditional TV-like reach, with far more specific audience targeting, which could be hugely valuable in your promotions.

You can check out the full overview of the modern US TV landscape from Visual Capitalist and Voronoi here.