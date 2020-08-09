The Ultimate Guide to Social Media Image Sizes in 2020 [Infographic]

Attention to detail is the difference between 'good' and 'great', and when you're competing with so many other businesses on social media, you need to aspire to the latter, in everything that you do.

That's even more the case right now. Due to the COVID-19 lockdowns, an increasing number of businesses are looking to maximize their online presence, and maintain their operations via digital tools. That means even more competition, so you need to make sure that you're paying attention to every element.

Which includes your posted images. Using the right image dimension requirements for each platform will ensure that your visuals look their best, and provide the best reflection of your brand.

And that's where this overview can help - the team from AgencyAnalytics have put together an updated, platform-by-platform overview of optimal image sizes to help keep your content looking its best.

Check out the infographic below.