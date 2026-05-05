Threads adds direct messaging access on desktop

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Threads has officially launched its messaging option on the desktop version of the app after initially previewing the feature last month. The expanded access to DMs will provide another way for users to stay in touch via the app.

Threads DMs will now be available in the left sidebar on the desktop version, accessible via the message icon in the function listing.

That will make Threads messaging a more functional, valuable addition. Social media managers, in particular, will now be able to better integrate Threads messages into their workflow, and provide more in-depth responses via their desktop computers.

Threads said that expanding DMs to desktop has been the most requested feature update since it added DMs to the main app in July The expansion will build on its connection elements and enable more conversations in-stream.

As explained by Threads Chief Connor Hayes: “We built messaging because conversation doesn't stop at the feed. While there's nothing better than a good conversation in the replies, we know you all like to sidebar in DMs.”

It’s the latest expansion of Threads messaging, which initially seemed like it wouldn’t even get a DM element, due to Meta’s broader effort to integrate its various messaging platforms into one centralized system.

For years, Meta had been working to build an integrated inbox functionality, which would enable users to access their messages from any of its apps (Messenger, WhatsApp, IG Direct) in one universal inbox.

That, essentially, would mean that Meta would need to weld its various messaging tools together to ensure full cross-platform utility. Some speculated that the bigger reason for this push was an ongoing investigation into Meta’s acquisitions of WhatsApp and Instagram, which could have resulted in Meta being forced to divest both apps.

The idea here was that if Meta melded these tools into a unified system, it would make it impossible for the company to de-couple them from its tools, even if Meta had to sell the apps off.

But since winning its case against the FTC last year, Meta has seemingly retreated from its DM integration plan, which opened up the door for Threads DMs, and for unique experimentation with messaging in the app.

So far, that’s included games in DMs, as well as DM links within Threads updates.

Maybe the company will bring more DM experiments like this to Threads in future, as the app looks to further expand its messaging functionality and provide more ways for users to connect.