Threads Adds Group Chat Invites To Encourage DM Discussion

Listen to the article 2 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

Threads is making it easier to add people into your group chats in the app, with the option to share an invite link, meaning you’ll no longer need to invite people individually to join your group.

As you can see in this example, now, within your Threads DM options, you can access a new invite link, which you can send out to people whom you want to join your group discussion.

As explained by Threads:

“To create a group chat with a link, open your Threads inbox and start a new message. Tap ‘Create group chat,’ then ‘Create with link.’ Once you name the chat, you’ll see the option to copy the link. To invite people to a group chat that you’ve already created, tap the three-dot menu at the top right corner of the chat, ‘Invite link,’ then turn it on. Only admins can generate a link for a chat, but anyone you send it to can share it.”

Group admins will also need to approve anyone who seeks to join via the link, but it’ll make it easier to more broadly distribute your group invites, and build your group chats faster in the app.

It could be a handy way to kick-start your Threads group DMs, and invite discussion on topics of interest within the app.

Threads added group chats last month, after adding its own DM inbox back in July, with Meta finally conceding to pressure that the platform needed to have its own DM option, as opposed to routing users via Instagram messages instead.

That, at least in part, seemed to be due to Meta’s hesitance to add another messaging option, amid its ongoing push to integrate its DM back-end across all of its apps. Though that initiative was partially motivated by its desire to weld all of its apps together, in order to avoid being ordered to break out IG and WhatsApp, due to an ongoing FTC probe, but with Meta recently winning that case, it seems that it’s now less concerned about merging its apps, and ensuring that they all remain locked into a single architecture.

Which has enabled the development of Threads’ own DM process.

Threads group chats can include up to 50 participants, providing another way to engage around shared interests and topics in the app. And with simplified group chat invites, it could become a bigger element of broader Threads usage, as it continues to grow, and become a genuine player in the social media space.