Threads Makes It Easier To Hide Unwanted Post Replies

Threads has added an option to hide individual post replies from the activity tab, giving you another way to control relevant engagement within the app.

As you can see in this example, posted by user Saadh Jawwadh, Threads users are now able to hide individual replies from within the Activity tab in the app, by tapping the eye icon at the bottom right of the reply notification, making it easier to quickly limit exposure of unwanted replies of engagement.

To be clear, Threads users have always been able to hide post replies from the options menu on the individual post, with hidden replies then moved to a covered section at the bottom of your thread.

As per Threads:

“A reply that you have manually hidden is only visible to you and the person who wrote the reply. You can view hidden replies by scrolling to the bottom of a thread and tapping “See all”. From your hidden replies, you can unhide a reply by tapping “Options” next to the reply and then tapping “Unhide.”

This update doesn’t change anything functionally, but it does make the option to hide replies more readily available, by making it an up front option on the reply notification itself, so you don’t have to actually go back to your post, then choose the reply that you want to hide.

Which could make it much easier to get rid of unwanted comments, and limit their exposure as soon as you can.

This has actually been a much-lauded feature of Threads, making it easier for users to avoid the pile-ons that Twitter became known for, by not only removing replies from your view, but also for anyone else who visits your post.

Of course, users can still quote your posts with their own take, but this is a simple measure that can reduce angst, by restricting the reach of incendiary, rage-bait responses that can lead to negative blowback.

And now, it’ll be easier to apply, as soon as a reply notification appears.