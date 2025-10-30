Threads Adds Reply Approvals, Activity Feed Filters

Threads is rolling out new reply approvals and reply filters, which will give Threads users more control over how people interact with their posts in the app.

As you can see in this example sequence, with reply filtering, you’ll now be able to switch on a review process, so that no replies will be displayed below your posts till you’ve had a chance to check them over.

That could help you manage the conversation around your updates, and ensure that you foster more positive, engaging interaction in the app.

Brands could also use this to keep out spammers and potentially offensive replies. And because there’s no public indicator on pending replies, you wouldn’t get the backlash that you might see to turning replies off entirely, though commenters will get a notification when they try to reply to one of these posts which informs them that “Replies to post require author approval.”

The risk then as this could spark suggestions of censorship or avoidance of certain topics, so it might be a risky bet in some respects.

Either way, it’s another control option, which could help you keep things civil and on topic in the responses.

Threads is also adding new activity feed filters, which will enable you to sort your engagement based on different elements.

As you can see in these examples, you’ll now be able to filter your Activity stream by “People you follow,” so you can concentrate on those specific connections, or “Mentions,” which could help you build your audience.

This will give you more ways to ensure you’re engaging with these key audience segments, which, if you’re getting a lot of replies, could save you time, and ensure that you’re concentrating on key opportunities.

Threads continues to grow, with the app now up to 150 million daily actives, and by some measures, overtaking X in daily usage. Threads has also seen a 10% increase in time spent in recent months, and with more people spending more time in the app, it could yield you valuable new opportunities for connection.

These tools will further assist on this front, helping you maximize your time in the app.