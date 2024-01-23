Threads Is Close To Launching Post Drafts

This could be handy.

According to a new back-end code discovery in the Threads app, Threads users will soon be able to save their posts as drafts, enabling you to return and revise your missives at another time.

As you can see in this example, shared by app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi, Threads looks set to get a new draft option very soon, with the UI now mostly in place.

Threads has been developing its post draft option over the past few months, as the Threads team scrambles to reach feature parity with other social apps.

Yet, even without all of the regular options, the app’s still seen a steady influx of users, as cast-offs from X continue to make the switch, and new regions, like Europe, get access to the platform.

Back in October, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that Threads was close to reaching 100 million active users, and it’ll be interesting to see if Zuck updates this stat in the company’s Q4 2023 earnings call next week.

I’d guess that Threads has now exceeded 200 million actives, if not more, and it’ll be interesting to see if Threads can reach the usage levels of X, which currently has around 185 million daily active users.

In some ways, it feels like X and Threads are becoming two sides of the real-time social coin, with more right-wing, “free speech” aligned users gravitating to X, and others switching away, and building new communities on Threads. Which is pretty much what Meta intended, but it’s interesting to see the various communities rising on Threads, though X remains the leader in real-time news updates.

If Threads can add in more tools on this front, like chronological search (which it mistakenly launched earlier this month), it does feel like Threads could become a genuine X alternative, and smaller updates like this all play a part in boosting its utility.