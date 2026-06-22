TikTok adds new AI creation tools for marketers

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TikTok announced new artificial intelligence-powered features to assist in ad creation, including an agentic tool that can create whole video campaigns from text prompts. The tool will also be able to provide guidance based on an examination of trending videos in the app.

TikTok’s Symphony Agent, which is being rolled out within TikTok’s Symphony Creative Studio, will enable marketers to build entire campaigns through AI analysis of what’s trending.

Marketers will be able to add text cues, images and video examples for inspiration, and Symphony Agent will then provide examples of similar videos based on the initial description.

Users will be able to tap into each example to get more insight into its performance.

From there, creators can tap the “Create your own” button to build similar video ads based on generated examples, which will incorporate expanded guidance from the initial prompt.

Symphony Agent will also enable marketers to build video campaigns from scratch using the same approach.

To create promotions from the ground up, marketers can input available campaign details, and Symphony Agent will generate video examples using ByteDance’s latest Seedance 2.0 model.

So, essentially, the system will be able to automate the entire video generation process without the user having to open a camera app. And the examples, at least, look solid, though actual results will vary based on prompt details and system capacity.

This could be an easy way to create TikTok campaigns, and will allow marketers to take direct inspiration from some of the most successful promotions in the app. Even if the examples aren’t perfect, the process will still be able to provide guidance as to what’s working in different content and presentation styles within a certain niche.

In addition, TikTok said its updated Symphony tools will let marketers create still image assets, as well as video and audio avatars. The tools also allow marketers to translate and dub videos into multiple languages.

Results will vary, but this could be another tool worth experimenting with in TikTok’s expanding ad creation toolset.

TikTok’s Symphony Agent is also able to generate creator briefs and identify and invite creators to pitch for campaigns. In addition, its improved search tools will help marketers find existing creator videos related to their brand.

Finally, TikTok is rolling out a new integration with Zoyumi, Dentsu's AI-powered SaaS platform. This will make it easier for Dentsu clients to tap into TikTok content trends.

“Through this integration, dentsu clients will have direct access to Symphony creative tools, including Image to Video now and Caption Removal, Dubbing, and Digital Avatars in the future,” TikTok said.

These are some interesting AI experiments, and they could make it much easier to launch and scale TikTok campaigns. Even if brands don’t feel comfortable going all in on AI content generation, these tools will still provide more insight through identification of relevant trends and content, based on actual TikTok usage and engagement.