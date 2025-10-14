TikTok Shares Pointers on Successful AI Adoption for Marketers

Listen to the article 2 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

TikTok has shared some new tips on how marketers can make the most of the latest AI ad creation and targeting tools, in order to synchronize their approach, and maximize results.

Because while AI tools provide a whole range of new opportunities, the current usage of them is mostly separated into specific elements (e.g. creation, ad targeting, etc.).

To address this, TikTok has partnered with marketing agency Lunar Solar Group to put together a set of tips on how marketers can tap into the power of AI, with 8 key notes on AI integration within your marketing approach.

As you can see in this first set of tips, Lunar’s main AI implementation tips relate to the integration of AI, as opposed to using AI tools to replace human streams.

AI tools can be an effective complement to human knowledge and insight, to help expand on opportunities, but without that oversight and expertise as guidance, the risk of errors, in most applications at least, is significant.

The best use of these tools, according to these tips, is to utilize AI to broaden your capacity in exploring audience and creative options, which can then open up new avenues by tapping into your existing assets.

These secondary tips are TikTok-specific, providing more direct insight into how TikTok’s AI-powered ad tools can assist in driving better results, using elements like its Smart+ ads and its Symphony creative tools.

These are some helpful guide notes for your AI implementation approach, which could further contextualize how they can fit into your strategy.

For additional context and guidance, TikTok has also published an “AI Advantage: Agency Playbook”, which provides more notes and case study examples to demonstrate how its evolving AI creation options can help you improve your TikTok ads approach.

You can read more case study notes on AI options here, or download your own copy of TikTok’s Agency Playbook here.