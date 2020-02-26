TikTok Adds Sticker Pinning in Video Clips

TikTok has this week launched a new sticker pinning option in videos, which enables you to attach a sticker to an object in the clip and it will stay in place, and change size relative to the video's movement.

@tiktok Now Introducing: STICKER PINNING! Pin stickers to your videos and make magic happen. ♬ original sound - tiktok

As you can see in the demonstration above, you can pin a sticker by selecting where you want to attach it in the video, and you can use the slider underneath to find the right point. You can also choose how long you want the sticker to appear in the video with the 'Duration' option.

Once attached, the added graphic will shift in time with the video. The option is similar to the same on both Snapchat and Instagram.

In fact, that TikTok sticker sheet is starting to look a lot like Instagram, no?

TikTok on the left, Instagram on the right.

I guess, they're all copying each other, they're all trying to get the upper hand by replicating features and leaning into habitual behavior.

But given that TikTok is also trying out Instagram-style profiles, it's starting to get a little creepy. Then again, probably no one really cares.

Indeed, from a functional standpoint, the new sticker pinning option provides more creative options for your TikTok options, regardless of its similarity to other tools.

The new option is active in the latest version of the app.