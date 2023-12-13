TikTok Announces Live Concert Special on Disney+ and Hulu

Did you miss out on TikTok’s first ever “In The Mix” live concert event last week?

Never fear, you’ll still have a chance to share the experience, from the comfort of your couch, with TikTok announcing that highlights from the concert, which featured Cardi B, Charlie Puth, and more, will be hosted on both Disney+ and Hulu, and will be available from later this week.

As per TikTok:

“The special will bring the Mesa, AZ concert to audiences across the globe and feature TikTok In The Mix performances by headliners Cardi B, Niall Horan, Anitta, Charlie Puth, Offset, and Reneé Rapp. The special will also showcase once-in-a-lifetime moments that took place during the event, including Charlie Puth bringing the audience a special duet with Jungkook, Anitta and Peso Pluma performing their new song “BELLAKEO” LIVE for the first time, and a surprise appearance from Shaq.”

Cardi B and Offset were both performing at this event? Wonder how that went backstage, considering their recent break-up? Probably won’t make the cut of the special.

TikTok’s “In The Mix” event, its first IRL concert, took place last Sunday, December 10th, and is another element of the platform’s ongoing efforts to solidify its connection with the music industry.

In recent years, TikTok has become a critical consideration for record labels as they work to uncover the next big hit, and showcase their top talent. The platform has already sparked new careers, rejuvenated older ones, and has even led to some artists changing the names of their songs to better align with in-app trends.

Given the music industry’s focus on the app, it makes sense for TikTok to double down where it can, and the “In The Mix” concert could end up being the first of many real-life activations.

If you’re interested, the hour-long highlights special will be available on Disney+ and Hulu from Friday this week.