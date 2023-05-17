TikTok Announces New, Exclusive Content Deal with the New York Yankees

TikTok has announced a renewal of its partnership with the New York Yankees, which will see the Yankees creative team continue to produce exclusive content for the platform, and help to solidify TikTok’s connection with sports fans.

The partnership, which TikTok first established in 2020, has already seen the Yankees build their TikTok presence to over a million followers, making them the most-followed MLB team in the app, while baseball discussion, as with all sports, is also on the rise among TikTok’s audience.

As per TikTok:

“TikTok and the Yankees will work together to bring increased content to TikTok throughout the season, including interviews, behind-the-scenes clips, player moments, and more. As an ‘Official Partner’ of the New York Yankees, TikTok will be integrated into every Yankees game throughout the season through various in-Stadium branding, including home plate signage, inclusion on outfield video boards, and more.”

Those IRL integrations will also include two ‘TikTok Days’ at Yankee Stadium, which will feature various elements, including exclusive merchandise, creator moments, and more.

Finally, TikTok will also be featured in YES Network broadcasts, via in-game commercials, on-air mentions, and TikTok-related segments.

It could be a valuable partnership for TikTok, because as the platform continues to become more of a destination for entertainment, sports content is becoming more of a focus.

As you can see in this overview, virtually all sports are getting more attention in the app, and with users spending more time in their TikTok feed, and less with traditional TV, it’s becoming a critical platform for maximizing exposure, and connecting with a wider audience.

Which is also good for related advertisers, and brands looking to tap into sports discussion. Real time chatter is still largely focused on Twitter, but a growing number of users are getting highlights, and staying in touch with sports results, via TikTok clips.

As such, it should definitely be on your radar if you want to tap into the big sports trends. The right, creative approach could help you connect with a growing band of sports fans in the app.