TikTok Announces New Partnerships with Vimeo and Canva to Streamline Content Creation

TikTok has announced new partnerships with both Vimeo and Canva to provide more ways for marketers to build better campaign creative in each respective app.

The new integrations will facilitate direct connection between TikTok Ad Manager and each platform, making it easy to build TikTok creative, and upload it straight into your campaign. The creative options also align with key TikTok dimensions and creative flows, ensuring that your clips feel natural and in line with the rest of the platform - and not too polished and ad-like, which is a key consideration in your TikTok marketing approach.

For Vimeo, TikTok advertisers will now be able to build their TikTok ads within Vimeo Create, its subscription video builder tool, which will provide more ways to customize and construct your TikTok clips.

Vimeo launched Vimeo Create in February last year as a means to provide simplified video creation options, specifically tailored to SMBs and those working on a tight budget. The app provides easy-to-use processes to create more standout video content, including graphic and text overlays, transitions, royalty-free music and more.

Here's an example of a TikTok ad built within Vimeo Create:

The drag and drop interface is easy to use, and can help you create better-looking, attention-grabbing TikTok creative.

Vimeo Create is also integrated with Pinterest's ad creation process, providing direct upload for Pinterest creative via the app.

On Canva, TikTok has worked with the visual creation platform to provide more than 50 TikTok ad templates, helping to reduce the time and cost associated with building campaigns.

"Canva's ad templates, coupled with the Publish End Points tool, will bring ease and simplicity for creators by empowering them to natively publish visually compelling content directly to TikTok to engage with their audiences in a natural and authentic way."

Those already familiar with Canva will have no problem utilizing the new tools, while newcomers will also find the controls fairly intuitive and easy to apply within your process.

Both Vimeo and Canva will also now become official TikTok Marketing Partners, adding to its roster of assistance tools able to provide specific platform expertise and insights, giving you more ways to maximize your on-platform creative efforts.

And as TikTok continues to grow, a growing number of marketers are also looking for ways to make best use of the platform for their promotions. Indeed, TikTok continues to lead the download charts, beating out Facebook and Instagram, and is on track to reach a billion users before the year is out.

If you haven't considered the potential of TikTok for your promotions, you could well be missing a big opportunity, and these new options could provide more ways to tap into the platform to facilitate brand growth.

You can read more about the new TikTok integrations for Vimeo and Canva here.