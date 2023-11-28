TikTok Announces ‘Openhouse’ AR Showcase Event

TikTok is hosting a new, virtual showcase of its latest AR development elements, with an “Openhouse” event on December 12th, which will include various sessions that dig into its evolving AR development tools.

@effecthouse Register for our one-day virtual Effect House conference! Discover workshops, networking moments, exciting product announcements, and more. ♬ Upbeat Funk - FASSounds

TikTok’s Effect House AR creation platform enables anybody to experiment with its advanced AR creation tools, and build their own interactive digital experiences within the app. The Openhouse event will provide insight into the latest advances and developments with the Effect House platform, while also providing in-depth overviews of how to create using its latest updates.

As explained by TikTok:

“In this virtual event, we’ll show you around Effect House - its latest and greatest features and how to use TikTok effects to create, tell interactive stories, and reach millions around the world. Whether you’re a TikTok effect enthusiast, a brand marketer, or an AR designer, we’ve got an exciting lineup of sessions and workshops for you.”

So, much like Snapchat’s “Lens Fest”, TikTok’s looking to showcase its latest AR creation updates and innovations, which could be worth tuning into to get more inspiration for your next steps in the app.

Because over time, AR is set to become a bigger consideration. With Meta, Apple, and others all developing their own AR glasses, which will eventually enable people to overlay digital effects on their real world perspective, that will open up a whole new range of opportunities for interactive, engaging, entertaining content.

You can expect TikTok to be looking to keep up with this, which will see AR take on more precedence in more marketing plans. And with AR tools also becoming more readily accessible, and easier to create, the options are rising, which could make AR a viable consideration for your 2024 plans.

As such, it may well be worth tuning in.

You can RSVP for TikTok’s “Openhouse” event here.