TikTok Announces Programming for Pride Month 2024

June is Pride month, and TikTok is celebrating with a new group of “Visionary Voices” representatives from the LGBTQIA+ community, while it’s also looking to highlight LGBTQIA+ owned businesses, musicians, and other creators in the app.

First off, on its Pride Month Visionary Voices group, TikTok has chosen 15 creators to highlight who “inspire, educate, and make an impact” in the app.

As per TikTok:

“Our 2024 LGBTQIA+ TikTok Visionary Voices List recognizes 15 LGBTQIA+ creators, industry disruptors, and small business owners who use their platforms to champion the LGBTQIA+ community. Their vibrant content not only captivates audiences worldwide, but also educates, advocates, and drives positive change on and off of TikTok.”

The group will get increased exposure in the app, and opportunities to be highlighted on official TikTok channels and live streams.

Small businesses remain a key focus for TikTok, as it looks to expand its use case, and it’s also looking to further highlight LGBTQIA+-owned businesses via a #ShopWithPride push.

“We’re partnering with our #PrideTok community to bring immersive content from creators, and exclusive must-haves from brands that let shoppers unbox with pride! TikTok Shop will be hosting a first-time in-app shoppable #ShopWithPride campaign featuring LGBTQIA+ owned businesses and allies.”

That’ll provide another avenue for TikTok’s Pride Month promotions, with the #ShopWithPride initiative launching in the Shop Tab on June 1st.

TikTok will also have a #ForYourPride in-app programming hub in the app, while it’s also hosting a “Pride on LIVE” live-streaming series throughout the month.

“Pride on Live will spotlight a special lineup of LGBTQIA+ LIVE creators. The programming will be live-streamed from our @tiktoklive_us account and will feature conversations with creators and special guests detailing their journeys on TikTok.”

TikTok’s also sponsoring the Gayming Awards' “Best LGBTQ Indie Game” category, while it’s also hosting a #PrideAnthems playlist on the Sounds page in the app.

Members of the LGBTQIA+ community have played a key role in TikTok’s rise, and as such, it’s important for TikTok to reciprocate that support, which also gives the app another opportunity to shine a spotlight on specific elements of its audience. Which could help to make more users aware of the contributions of LGBTQIA+ creators, and expand broader awareness throughout the month.

As such, these are important activations, which will help make TikTok a more welcoming and inclusive space.

You can read more about TikTok’s Pride Month events and activations here.