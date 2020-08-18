TikTok Collaborates with Amazon to Enable TikTok Controls via Alexa Voice Activation

This could come in handy for TikTok creators - this week, TikTok has announced the full launch of the capacity to control TikTok via Alexa voice activation on equipped mobile devices.

As you can see from the clip, the new Alexa skill for TikTok enables you to activate various TikTok functions by voice command, which could come in particularly handy for recording, providing more flexibility in composition.

As explained by TikTok:

"To get started, users who make requests via the Alexa app, Alexa Built-in phones or Alexa mobile accessories such as Echo Buds can say, “Alexa, open TikTok.” With the Alexa skill for TikTok on mobile devices, users can ask Alexa to launch some of their favorite features on our platform, from searching for videos to exploring sounds and recording video."

The first iteration of the new functionality was announced last month, but it's now being made available more generally.

Of course, in order to utilize the option, you need to have an Alexa-enabled mobile device, and while you can activate Alexa through the mobile app, it's not native to any device. Except Amazon's Fire phone, which I doubt anyone still has (or that it still works).

You can make Alexa the default voice assistant on Android, but you can't on iOS, though Alexa will work on both, so there are a few ways in which you can enable the option in order to control TikTok by voice.

And TikTok's not the only app that you can access - you can also open and search Twitter by Alexa commands, as well as the Yellow Pages app, the Sonic app and more.

It's nothing major, it's not a game-changing feature by any stretch. But as noted, it could be helpful for recording, which TikTok also notes:

"No need for camera timers or a production buddy - creators can now ask Alexa to hit record for them by saying, “Alexa, ask TikTok to start my recording.”

How valuable that addition is will obviously relate to your own usage, but it could be worth considering, especially if you have Alexa enabled on your device.

You can read more about the new Alexa skill for TikTok here.