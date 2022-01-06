TikTok Content is Coming to More Screens via New Deal with Atmosphere

In yet another sign of TikTok’s ever-increasing presence and popularity, the platform has announced a new deal with video content provider Atmosphere which will see curated TikTok content appear on TVs in restaurants, bars, gyms, and more, providing new exposure potential for TikTok creators.

As first reported by TechCrunch, Atmosphere provides licensed and curated video content for commercial venues, with clients including Westin, Taco Bell and Burger King. As per the above example clip, Atmosphere repurposes video content from a range of platforms, which also includes YouTube, then adds its own audio soundtrack, essentially creating a stream of music video content that points back to the originating platform.

And now, TikTok clips will be part of that offering.

As explained by Atmosphere:

“In a first-of-its-kind partnership with TikTok, Atmosphere’s expert team of content editors will curate tens-of-thousands of TikTok’s uniquely entertaining and amusing videos to create a channel exclusively built for out-of-home viewing. Working closely together to replicate the same viewer experience that has made TikTok one of the fastest-growing entertainment platforms, the two companies have developed a channel that provides viewers with an experience that’s distinctly TikTok.”

Given TikTok’s rising popularity, the partnership makes sense, and it’ll be interesting to see how many waiting rooms and venues take on this new TikTok channel as a means of keeping their customers entertained.

Atmosphere reports that it doubled its business footprint over the last year, with its content now being shown in over 19,000 venues worldwide. Cumulatively, Atmosphere claims to reach more than 20 million unique visitors per month, which could provide another boost for TikTok, and prompt more users to log into the app (note the QR code in the video clip) and become regular users.

That could also, as noted, mean more exposure potential for TikTok creators, facilitating more opportunity to build their presence via short video clips, with each users’ handle included in the video display. It’s unlikely to be a major contributor to their overall success in this respect, but it’s another lure to professional creators, with the added potential to be featured in more places, and reach wider audiences through the app.

The deal will also further engrain TikTok as a key entertainment channel, essentially acknowledging its growing presence in the broader media and social conscience. These days, TikTok is as ubiquitous as Twitter or Instagram, and as more young users, in particular, spend more time in the app, it is indeed rising to become a genuine rival to Instagram, and potentially Facebook, in the social media space.

There’s still some way to go on that front, and TikTok still needs to establish a more equitable and profitable revenue share system for its top creators. But the Atmosphere deal marks another step in the app’s rise.