TikTok Highlights Female Creators for Women's History Month

TikTok has announced a range of events for Women's History Month, which will celebrate both female creators and women-lead businesses on the platform.

As per TikTok:

"Throughout March, we’ll unveil a variety of themed programming featuring popular creators, and beloved artists and celebrities who are inspiring powerhouse women. We'll also host a special seven-hour TikTok LIVE telethon on International Women's Day, March 8th, to raise money for organizations that are committed to providing support and resources to help women continue flourishing in their lives."

The program will look to encourage more participation in the TikTok community, while also highlighting important initiatives to support women on the platform.

TikTok says that its programming will focus on different weekly themes around embracing and celebrating "the diverse and growing community of women on TikTok".

In addition to this, TikTok's also looking to highlight female-owned businesses with a new 'Pass the Mic' push.

The initiative will see businesswomen sharing their stories, and providing advice for others who aspire to build their own success.

There could be some valuable tips here, and some key notes of inspiration. Which, given the pandemic, is sorely needed, in all forms, while the data also shows that women have been more significantly impacted by the pandemic than their male counterparts overall.

As such, it's important for the major platforms to highlight female achievers, tying into the theme of the month. You can tune in to TikTok's initial streams by following the #WhenWomenWin hashtag.