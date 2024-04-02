TikTok Shares Insights Into How Its Helped APAC Marketers Drive Results [Infographic]

While TikTok’s working to amplify the benefits that it’s provided for U.S. businesses, it’s also helping brands in other regions reach new audiences, and find broader success through marketing in the app.

In the below infographic, TikTok provides an overview of its evolution in the APAC region, and the various initiatives it’s launched to connect brands with customers in the app.

It’s an interesting overview of TikTok’s broader growth trends, and its brand and event-specific initiatives that resonated in 2023.

You can read more about TikTok’s latest APAC brand projects here.