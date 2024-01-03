TikTok Launches 2024 Marketing Calendar to Assist in Your Planning

TikTok has published a new content planning guide for 2024, which includes all the key dates to be aware of, along with various pointers and notes, to assist in your campaign strategy.

The guide takes a different approach to the usual content calendar templates, with more focus on how to make the most of specific events.

As explained by TikTok:

“We want to give you the most relevant tools and easy-to-implement advice so that you can choose which key moments to prioritize for your marketing strategy in 2024. That's why we've decided to not only make a bespoke calendar for each major region across North America, Europe and the Middle East, but we've also added some top tips for making the most out of TikTok year round.”

As such, the guide includes both key dates and additional pointers on how to use TikTok’s various ad tools and functions.

As you can see, each date period has an overview of key events, along with pointers at the end as to how to use various TikTok marketing elements.

There’s also a campaign planner template at the end, all with links to relevant tools to help maximize your efforts.

So it’s a bit different to the regular calendar listings, but it could help to highlight more specific tools and processes to help you get your campaigns on track.

It’s a handy overview either way.

You can download TikTok’s 2024 marketing calendar here (with email sign-up).