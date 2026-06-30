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TikTok launches Agentic Hub

The new feature offers a central location for third-party artificial intelligence ad tools, and is directly integrated with the platform’s Model Context Protocol server.

Published June 30, 2026
By
Content and Social Media Manager
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TikTok launched a new Agentic Hub for artificial intelligence-powered tools, which will enable advertisers to utilize a broader range of AI features within their TikTok marketing process.

TikTok AI skills hub

TikTok’s Agentic Hub is directly integrated with the platform’s Model Context Protocol server, which provides connection between TikTok’s ad platform and third-party AI tools. The hub provides expanded capacity to use different AI commands and models within the campaign creation process.

The Agentic Hub is a centralized collection of resources created by TikTok and outside partners and designed to assist with this process.

TikTok AI skills hub

As explained by TikTok: “Agentic Hub gives advertisers access to ready-to-use, first-party and third-party AI Skills designed to help with everyday marketing tasks, from campaign creation and creative generation to performance analysis and catalog management. These ready-to-use Skills enable AI agents to support key advertising tasks, reduce manual work, and help manage campaigns more efficiently.”

TikTok said that its Agentic Hub includes features to assist with all aspects of the campaign creation and management process, including creative generation, catalog management and audience insight.

The tools will also provide in-depth analytics and recommendations for campaign optimization based on real-world engagement insights.

AI Skills go beyond automation,” TikTok said.  “By analyzing lots of data and synthesizing insights into actionable recommendations, they help advertisers make smarter decisions, execute more efficiently, and focus on strategic priorities.”

TikTok said that multiple providers have already published AI skills in the hub, including HubSpot, Wix, Constant Contact and Mobvista, providing a range of expanded elements to tap into the power of AI for TikTok promotions.

It’s a more advanced ad tool for marketers looking to use AI features, but it could also be a handy collection of options to consider for brands that want to optimize and maximize their TikTok promotions.

With TikTok continuing to see strong engagement in many regions, that could be a valuable consideration for strategic planning.

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Filed Under: TikTok

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