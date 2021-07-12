LAST CHANCE: Social Media Today's annual Reader Survey is closing soon. Don't miss the chance to share your feedback with us.
close
x
site logo

TikTok Launches 'For You House' Pop-Up Store in the UK

Published July 12, 2021
By
Content and Social Media Manager

As it continues its push to maximize its market presence, and its influence more broadly, TikTok is opening a new 'For You House' pop-up store in the UK, which will enable fans to interact with platform stars, and get creation tips and insights, as well as create their own videos in a range of staged settings.

TikTok For You House

Taking up 4,000 square feet of space in a west London shopping center, the For You House will host a range of creator education sessions and meet and greets throughout the month.

As reported by The Guardian:

"Influencers including British teenager Kyle Thomas, comedian Ehiz Ufuah, chef Poppy O’Toole and freestyle footballers Jeremy Lynch and Ben Black, will offer £5 ($US6.95) sessions explaining how to make content for TikTok. Sessions will also be available for parents to learn how to keep teenagers safe on the platform."

As noted, the full layout includes a range of themed rooms and set-ups, including a garden, a dressing room and a kitchen.

TikTok For You House

That will help facilitate a range of TikTok use cases for its education sessions, showcasing the various ways that TikTok clips can be used to promote niche interests.

YouTube has hosted similar pop-up spaces in the past, including an 'Experiential House' in New York back in 2019.

But obviously, things have changed a lot since then, and within the context of the pandemic, it is interesting to see TikTok looking to latch onto the resurgence in in-store shopping, as the vaccine roll-out continues, as a means to maximize its branding and connect, in-person, with wannabe platform stars.

The program is actually part of shopping mall owner Westfield's push to get people to come back to stores, and in this context, TikTok is probably a perfect partner, providing a strong lure to get younger audiences back into its facility. According to Campaign, creators will be able to book slots in any of the For You House rooms, where they can film content, while they'll also be offered complimentary TikTok merchandise.

Despite rising challenges from competing apps, TikTok has continued to lead the app download charts, and post strong growth figures around the world, particularly during the pandemic. That could mean that TikTok will see a slowdown in usage once people can get back to their regular lives, but the enduring popularity of the app has it well-placed to capitalize on its market position, and become a mainstay in the social media ecosphere.

Activations like this help to improve its branding and community efforts, and along with its sponsorship of sporting events and other functions, TikTok has quickly become a well-recognized, established brand, further solidifying its presence.  

The For You House pop-up store will open on July 22nd, and will be available to visit for two weeks.

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Social Media Updates

Editors' pick

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Bread n Beyond on July 07, 2021

    How to Succeed with Video on Each Social Network [Infographic]

    Some helpful insights into key video usage and engagement behaviors on each of the major social apps.

    By Mark Walker-Ford • July 06, 2021

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    Influence4You becomes the first influencer marketing company to commit to the climate by inv...
    Press Release from
    Influence4You

    Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

    Post a Press Release

    View all | Post a press release
    Read next
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Bread n Beyond on July 07, 2021

    How to Succeed with Video on Each Social Network [Infographic]

    Some helpful insights into key video usage and engagement behaviors on each of the major social apps.

    By Mark Walker-Ford • July 06, 2021
    • Latest in Social Media Updates
  • TikTok Launches 'For You House' Pop-Up Store in the UK
    By Andrew Hutchinson • July 12, 2021
  • YouTube Launches Shorts Beta in UAE and the Middle East
    By Andrew Hutchinson • July 12, 2021
  • Clubhouse Establishes Exclusive Deal With TED To Expand Its Content Pool
    By Andrew Hutchinson • July 11, 2021
    • © 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.