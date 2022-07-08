TikTok Launches Free Marketing Education Series for SMBs

TikTok is launching a new initiative to help small businesses learn the key tips and tricks to maximizing their success on the platform.

Called ‘Follow Me’, the new, free education program will include a range of expert tips and insights to help refine and improve your TikTok marketing approach.

The six-week, email-based series will provide an overview of key best practice notes, including how to set up a free Business Account, how to use TikTok’s Creative Center for content inspiration, and explainers on TikTok's Ads Manager and other promotion features.

As explained by TikTok:

“The 6-week program will run from July 11th to August 19th, and provide SMBs with resources on how to get started on TikTok and take their small business to the next level. Follow Me will serve as a guide for SMBs looking to share their stories, build their community on TikTok, and achieve their business goals.”

The course will also include insights from TikTok’s Small Business Ambassadors, including Cassie Sorenson, Tassel Amor and Jacob Zander, who will share their SMB journeys in the app.

“Cassie and Jacob will share their TikTok journeys and provide tips on how to best tap into the power of community and entertainment to drive real business results.”

It could be a good way to learn the ropes of TikTok marketing, direct from those that have already seen success on the platform – and with the platform continuing to grow, and dominate pop culture trends, many businesses are indeed now looking at how they can tap into TikTok to boost promotion and brand awareness.

According to estimates, TikTok is on track to exceed 1.5 billion users in 2022, which would make it one of the top three social media platforms in the world by total users, and that ubiquity could be very valuable in improving brand awareness, and reaching a wider audience.

If you can get it right, which is what this new course is all about, and it may be just the thing that you need to get your TikTok presence growing, and bringing in customers from the app.

You can sign up for TikTok’s ‘Follow Me’ course here.