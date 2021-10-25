TikTok Launches 'Made for TikTok' Content Tips Series for Marketers

TikTok has launched a new video tips series which is designed to help marketers understand the key elements of the app, and create better TikTok campaigns.

Called ‘Made for TikTok’, the new series will highlight key lessons from experts, starting with an initial ‘workout program’ series hosted by David Ma.

As you can see in the above video, which incorporates all of the workout series clips, the new series explores various aspects of TikTok engagement, including subcultures, comments, co-creation and more.

Each of these elements can also be viewed in isolation on the TikTok for Business profile.

The video lessons themselves are not in-depth, but they do provide some handy pointers on how to understand TikTok more broadly, which can better align your content to key usage behaviors and shifts.

Which many brands are now seeking to do, with the app now up to a billion users, and quickly becoming the key platform of influence for younger consumers. And as we head into the holiday period, no doubt many businesses are now mapping out a TikTok strategy, which is where these notes may provide significant benefit.

If you’re considering TikTok for your campaigns, it’s worth taking 10 minutes to watch the whole series, as it may give you some key directional notes to better approach the app.

TikTok says that it will publish more 'Made for TikTok' tips videos soon.