TikTok launches microdrama development program

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TikTok is leaning into mini-dramas, with a new program that will provide training on how to write short, episodic narratives, and tap into the key themes that make these short-form soap operas a hit.

Partnering with Sundance Institute, TikTok’s writing program will “support the next generation of creator-led short-form storytelling for digital audiences,” per TikTok.

TikTok added: “The four-week live online course will focus on scriptwriting for micro-series, and is designed to equip creators with the tools, frameworks, and industry guidance to develop serialized, story-driven content.”

TikTok said the program will bring together a selection of participants based on their work on TikTok and their interest in microdrama development.

TikTok said that the Sundance Institute is recognized within the industry for its support of emerging talent, and the assistance it’s been able to provide to emerging filmmakers.

The serialized, soap opera-style approach of microdramas has been a big hit with TikTok’s audience. Business Insider reported earlier this year that the format generated $1.3 billion in the U.S. in 2025, mostly via direct payments from viewers.

TikTok has been working to build on that potential. It launched a Minis section in the app last year, and launched a dedicated mini dramas app, called PineDrama, in the U.S. and Brazil early in 2026.

Today’s shorter attention spans require a different storytelling approach. Maybe communicating dramatic narratives in two-minute-long episodes is the next stage of entertainment, and these short-form series will hook the next generation of consumers with high drama in quick hits.

As such, this new program from TikTok could be a valuable initiative, while also providing a pathway for more creative talent to make money from their skills.

Applications for TikTok’s micro-drama training are now open globally on the Sundance Collab website.